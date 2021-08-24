New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,558,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,095,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,074 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion and a PE ratio of -21.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $361,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,792,692 shares of company stock worth $160,260,767. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

