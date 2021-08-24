Palladium Partners LLC Sells 524 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 430.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after buying an additional 2,550,557 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BP by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 137,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BP by 179.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -76.33%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

