Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 220,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

NYSE EXR opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $179.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

