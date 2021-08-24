PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $100.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.