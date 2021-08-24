Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.