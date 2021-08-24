Palladium Partners LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after buying an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after buying an additional 843,705 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $15,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,894,000 after buying an additional 222,821 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

