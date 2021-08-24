SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 550 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $163.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.91. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75.

