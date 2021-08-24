Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $24,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

A opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $170.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

