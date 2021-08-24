Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vocera Communications Call Options (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,202 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,593% compared to the average daily volume of 71 call options.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $962,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $182,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,111. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,555 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,995,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 228.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 520,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 966.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,401,000 after buying an additional 463,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.87 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

