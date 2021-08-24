Investors Buy High Volume of Iovance Biotherapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,541 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,125% compared to the average daily volume of 289 put options.

IOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 34,874 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,987 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $9,852,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.9% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

