Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 743 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,251% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.
A number of brokerages have commented on DRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.25 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
DRD opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $801.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.24.
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
