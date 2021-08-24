Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 743 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,251% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.25 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

DRD opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $801.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 310,748 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DRDGOLD by 3.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,027,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,399 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 222,779 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 9.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

