Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $25,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

