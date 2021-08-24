Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 15,884 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,884 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $27,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 17.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Snap by 361.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $4,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

NYSE SNAP opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,196,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,237,749 shares in the company, valued at $78,225,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,258.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,380.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,480,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,743,687 in the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

