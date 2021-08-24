Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:OMC opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

