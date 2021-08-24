SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $104,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $132.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.28. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

