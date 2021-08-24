842 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

