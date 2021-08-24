Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,526,000.

Shares of RGI opened at $190.42 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $194.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.99.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

