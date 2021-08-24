Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $29,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

