450 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $213.23 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.16. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

