International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.42. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

