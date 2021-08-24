Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after buying an additional 675,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,512,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,769,000 after purchasing an additional 217,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,140,000 after purchasing an additional 181,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

