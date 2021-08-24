General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of General Mills worth $33,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

