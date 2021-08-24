Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,686 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,311 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

