Contrasting O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for O-I Glass and Stevanato Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O-I Glass 2 3 3 0 2.13 Stevanato Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

O-I Glass currently has a consensus price target of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Stevanato Group has a consensus price target of $25.57, suggesting a potential downside of 0.62%. Given O-I Glass’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe O-I Glass is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Profitability

This table compares O-I Glass and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O-I Glass 5.10% 76.08% 3.09% Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of O-I Glass shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of O-I Glass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares O-I Glass and Stevanato Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O-I Glass $6.09 billion 0.38 $249.00 million $1.22 11.95 Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

O-I Glass has higher revenue and earnings than Stevanato Group.

Summary

O-I Glass beats Stevanato Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc. engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

