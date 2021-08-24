Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC lowered Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

KLPEF stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

