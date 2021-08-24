$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

