Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,354 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,354 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of M&T Bank worth $58,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,309 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in M&T Bank by 18.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

MTB stock opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.