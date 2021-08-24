Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,643 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 136.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.