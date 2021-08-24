Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Paylocity worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCTY opened at $257.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.94 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $130.95 and a twelve month high of $257.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.40.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

