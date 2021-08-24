Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,704 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Shares of SYK opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

