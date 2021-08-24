Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 26,278 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,278 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 34,454 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 41.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.3% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.34. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,090. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

