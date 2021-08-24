Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 341,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.69. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.