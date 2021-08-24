Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CIO Stephen Alpart Buys 3,900 Shares

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CIO Stephen Alpart acquired 3,900 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $50,583.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

