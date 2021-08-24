VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 325.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,417 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,199,000.

HYD opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

