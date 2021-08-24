AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

