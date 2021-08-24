AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,410 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $1,340,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $242,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $151.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.71.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

