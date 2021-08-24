Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PWSC. Barclays started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PowerSchool has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

