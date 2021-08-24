AMG National Trust Bank Sells 13,192 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 78.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

NYSE:FDX opened at $266.90 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $211.99 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

