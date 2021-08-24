Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $2,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 44.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 16.2% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

VVV opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

