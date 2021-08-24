AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in International Paper by 6.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in International Paper by 18.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 12.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

IP opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

