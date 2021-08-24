Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.6% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.8% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 247,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50,755 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

