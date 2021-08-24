Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

