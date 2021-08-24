Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 397,693 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,052.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 350,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,607,000 after purchasing an additional 280,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Fortinet stock opened at $307.52 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $309.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

