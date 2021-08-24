Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,871 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 4.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $154,731.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY opened at $112.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

