Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

NYSE ES opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

