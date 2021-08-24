Zacks: Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

AOS opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,739,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 526,622 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

