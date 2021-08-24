Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 90.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $145.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.64. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.89.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

