Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GME. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

GME stock opened at $164.89 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $483.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -90.60 and a beta of -2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.68.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

