Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,170.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

ZBRA opened at $578.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $581.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

