New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 725,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,675 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $47,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,399,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

